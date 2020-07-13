On Deck Capital Inc. (ONDK) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

On Deck Capital Inc. (NYSE: ONDK) is -81.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.54 and a high of $4.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The ONDK stock was last observed hovering at around $0.78 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.04%.

At last check, trading at $0.74, the stock is -11.90% and -14.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.58 million and changing -5.44% at the moment leaves the stock -72.58% off its SMA200. ONDK registered -79.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -81.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.8805 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.0979.

The stock witnessed a -34.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -36.37%, and is 13.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.82% over the week and 11.86% over the month.

On Deck Capital Inc. (ONDK) has around 742 employees, a market worth around $43.39M and $445.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 12.62. Profit margin for the company is -8.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.06% and -84.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.00%).

On Deck Capital Inc. (ONDK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for On Deck Capital Inc. (ONDK) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

On Deck Capital Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.18 with sales reaching $86.31M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -25.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -21.70% in year-over-year returns.

On Deck Capital Inc. (ONDK) Top Institutional Holders

156 institutions hold shares in On Deck Capital Inc. (ONDK), with 3.02M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.17% while institutional investors hold 89.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 62.54M, and float is at 54.52M with Short Float at 7.05%. Institutions hold 85.02% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC with over 5.66 million shares valued at $8.72 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.69% of the ONDK Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 4.71 million shares valued at $7.25 million to account for 8.06% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 4.71 million shares representing 8.06% and valued at over $7.25 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 7.36% of the shares totaling 4.3 million with a market value of $6.62 million.

On Deck Capital Inc. (ONDK) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at On Deck Capital Inc. (ONDK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RRE Ventures GP IV, LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that RRE Ventures GP IV, LLC sold 7,062,396 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 21 at a price of $4.05 per share for a total of $28.6 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.56 million shares.

On Deck Capital Inc. (ONDK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Navient Corporation (NAVI) that is -47.93% lower over the past 12 months. Regional Management Corp. (RM) is -41.29% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.59% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.92 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.57.