Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) is -68.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.51 and a high of $23.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The BTU stock was last observed hovering at around $2.87 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.17% off its average median price target of $3.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.0% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 10.0% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $2.70, the stock is -10.98% and -16.94% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.58 million and changing -5.75% at the moment leaves the stock -61.89% off its SMA200. BTU registered -87.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -68.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.2812 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.8651.

The stock witnessed a -36.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.07%, and is 4.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.79% over the week and 7.63% over the month.

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) has around 6600 employees, a market worth around $263.81M and $4.22B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -11.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.77% and -88.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.40%).

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Peabody Energy Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.28 with sales reaching $714.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -147.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -30.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -37.80% in year-over-year returns.

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) Top Institutional Holders

222 institutions hold shares in Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU), with 1.04M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.06% while institutional investors hold 104.38% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 97.20M, and float is at 96.48M with Short Float at 7.66%. Institutions hold 103.28% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Elliott Investment Management L.P. with over 28.92 million shares valued at $83.86 million. The investor’s holdings represent 29.60% of the BTU Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.11 million shares valued at $20.61 million to account for 7.28% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Susquehanna International Group, LLP which holds 6.15 million shares representing 6.30% and valued at over $17.85 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 5.93% of the shares totaling 5.79 million with a market value of $16.79 million.

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Meintjes Charles F, the company’s EVP & COO. SEC filings show that Meintjes Charles F sold 525 shares of the company’s common stock on May 15 at a price of $3.01 per share for a total of $1580.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Peabody Energy Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 08 that Williamson Kemal (President – US Operations) sold a total of 12,783 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 08 and was made at $2.93 per share for $37454.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.2 million shares of the BTU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 08, Hathhorn Marc E. (President-Australia Operations) disposed off 14,379 shares at an average price of $2.93 for $42130.0. The insider now directly holds 69,263 shares of Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU).