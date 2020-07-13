PerkinElmer Inc. (PKI) key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

PerkinElmer Inc. (NYSE: PKI) is 4.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $62.91 and a high of $105.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The PKI stock was last observed hovering at around $101.47 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 4.56% off its average median price target of $96.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 2.72% off the consensus price target high of $109.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -24.74% lower than the price target low of $85.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $106.03, the stock is 7.76% and 9.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.64 million and changing 4.49% at the moment leaves the stock 17.70% off its SMA200. PKI registered 5.89% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $99.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $90.83.

The stock witnessed a -1.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.53%, and is 3.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.01% over the week and 2.65% over the month.

PerkinElmer Inc. (PKI) has around 13000 employees, a market worth around $11.48B and $2.89B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 49.74 and Fwd P/E is 21.97. Profit margin for the company is 7.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 68.54% and 0.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.50%).

PerkinElmer Inc. (PKI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PerkinElmer Inc. (PKI) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PerkinElmer Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.72 with sales reaching $668.92M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.30% year-over-year.

PerkinElmer Inc. (PKI) Top Institutional Holders

613 institutions hold shares in PerkinElmer Inc. (PKI), with 906.68k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.81% while institutional investors hold 99.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 111.12M, and float is at 110.47M with Short Float at 2.65%. Institutions hold 99.00% of the Float.

PerkinElmer Inc. (PKI) Insider Activity

A total of 63 insider transactions have happened at PerkinElmer Inc. (PKI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 46 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tereau Daniel R. SEC filings show that Tereau Daniel R sold 5,452 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $95.22 per share for a total of $0.52 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7427.0 shares.

PerkinElmer Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 28 that Barrett Peter (Director) sold a total of 7,552 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 28 and was made at $100.11 per share for $0.76 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22001.0 shares of the PKI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 05, MICHAS ALEXIS P (Director) disposed off 1,777 shares at an average price of $96.23 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 61,609 shares of PerkinElmer Inc. (PKI).

PerkinElmer Inc. (PKI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Harvard Bioscience Inc. (HBIO) that is trading 88.11% up over the past 12 months. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) is 29.44% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.29% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.79 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.72.