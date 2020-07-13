Positives for Fuel Tech Inc. (FTEK) as stock loss in recent trading

Fuel Tech Inc. (NASDAQ: FTEK) is 2.63% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.30 and a high of $1.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The FTEK stock was last observed hovering at around $0.98 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $1.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.75 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 48.0% higher than the price target low of $1.75 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $0.91, the stock is 4.05% and 10.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.61 million and changing -6.57% at the moment leaves the stock 11.48% off its SMA200. FTEK registered -28.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.8482 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.7472.

The stock witnessed a 14.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 137.92%, and is 13.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.83% over the week and 13.92% over the month.

Fuel Tech Inc. (FTEK) has around 82 employees, a market worth around $25.10M and $24.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -37.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 203.63% and -38.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-31.50%).

Fuel Tech Inc. (FTEK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fuel Tech Inc. (FTEK) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fuel Tech Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.08 with sales reaching $4.67M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 43.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -13.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -61.40% in year-over-year returns.

Fuel Tech Inc. (FTEK) Top Institutional Holders

43 institutions hold shares in Fuel Tech Inc. (FTEK), with 7.26M shares held by insiders accounting for 29.46% while institutional investors hold 36.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 24.60M, and float is at 17.39M with Short Float at 0.31%. Institutions hold 25.87% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Grace & White Inc /ny with over 1.79 million shares valued at $0.72 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.28% of the FTEK Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 1.19 million shares valued at $0.48 million to account for 4.84% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CALPERS (California-Public Employees Retirement System) which holds 0.67 million shares representing 2.70% and valued at over $0.27 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 2.25% of the shares totaling 0.55 million with a market value of $0.22 million.

Fuel Tech Inc. (FTEK) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Fuel Tech Inc. (FTEK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ARNONE VINCENT J, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that ARNONE VINCENT J bought 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $0.43 per share for a total of $6468.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.52 million shares.

Fuel Tech Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 26 that Cummings William E JR (Senior Vice President, Sales) bought a total of 28,489 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 26 and was made at $0.97 per share for $27546.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.26 million shares of the FTEK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 25, Cummings William E JR (Senior Vice President, Sales) acquired 21,511 shares at an average price of $0.96 for $20616.0. The insider now directly holds 232,864 shares of Fuel Tech Inc. (FTEK).

Fuel Tech Inc. (FTEK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Entegris Inc. (ENTG) that is trading 64.35% up over the past 12 months. CECO Environmental Corp. (CECE) is -33.44% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -370.34% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.03 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.27.