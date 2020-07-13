Positives for Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) as stock gains in recent trading

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ: MCHP) is 1.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $53.15 and a high of $113.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The MCHP stock was last observed hovering at around $106.61 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.96%.

At last check, trading at $107.57, the stock is 3.71% and 10.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.53 million and changing 0.90% at the moment leaves the stock 14.49% off its SMA200. MCHP registered 18.81% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $102.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $93.09.

The stock witnessed a 2.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.90%, and is 1.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.85% over the week and 3.40% over the month.

Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) has around 18000 employees, a market worth around $26.39B and $5.27B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 48.04 and Fwd P/E is 15.75. Profit margin for the company is 10.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 102.39% and -5.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.00%).

Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) Analyst Forecasts

Microchip Technology Incorporated quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.43 with sales reaching $1.28B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 50.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.30% in year-over-year returns.

Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) Top Institutional Holders

1,082 institutions hold shares in Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP), with 5.39M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.20% while institutional investors hold 112.43% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 240.10M, and float is at 240.07M with Short Float at 8.20%. Institutions hold 109.96% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 29.39 million shares valued at $1.99 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.98% of the MCHP Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Dodge & Cox Inc with 28.35 million shares valued at $1.92 billion to account for 11.56% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 17.64 million shares representing 7.19% and valued at over $1.2 billion, while Janus Henderson Group PLC holds 5.81% of the shares totaling 14.25 million with a market value of $966.15 million.

Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) Insider Activity

A total of 125 insider transactions have happened at Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 65 and purchases happening 60 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bjornholt James Eric, the company’s Senior VP and CFO. SEC filings show that Bjornholt James Eric sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 at a price of $112.92 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26130.0 shares.

Microchip Technology Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 05 that LITTLE MITCHELL R (Senior VP, WW Client Engagemnt) sold a total of 3,122 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 05 and was made at $112.70 per share for $0.35 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7478.0 shares of the MCHP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 04, MOORTHY GANESH (President & COO) disposed off 12,000 shares at an average price of $106.72 for $1.28 million. The insider now directly holds 302,970 shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP).

Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) that is trading 9.29% up over the past 12 months. Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) is 11.83% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -35.47% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 26.66 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.2.