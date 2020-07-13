Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (QLGN) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 5.62% Change This Year

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: QLGN) is 5.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.71 and a high of $30.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The QLGN stock was last observed hovering at around $4.46 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $175.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 97.44% off the consensus price target high of $175.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 97.44% higher than the price target low of $175.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $4.48, the stock is -2.24% and -41.55% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.47 million and changing 0.45% at the moment leaves the stock -32.39% off its SMA200. QLGN registered -82.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.0588 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.9724.

The stock witnessed a -17.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.77%, and is 8.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.73% over the week and 12.12% over the month.

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (QLGN) has around 5 employees, a market worth around $53.30M and $5.41M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 20.75% and -85.43% from its 52-week high.

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (QLGN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (QLGN) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 71.10% this year.

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (QLGN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 34.91M, and float is at 9.64M with Short Float at 2.57%.

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (QLGN) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (QLGN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 5 times.