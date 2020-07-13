Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB) makes -4.38% fall – What does that mean for its investors?

Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB) is 10.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.28 and a high of $4.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The SELB stock was last observed hovering at around $2.62 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $8.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 80.46% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 36.5% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $2.54, the stock is -9.08% and -20.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.63 million and changing -3.05% at the moment leaves the stock -2.13% off its SMA200. SELB registered 57.83% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -5.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.2029 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.0750.

The stock witnessed a -35.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.55%, and is -4.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.70% over the week and 11.07% over the month.

Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB) has around 27 employees, a market worth around $236.19M and $6.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 98.44% and -47.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-192.10%).

Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Selecta Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.01 with sales reaching $18.75M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 58.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 398.30% year-over-year.

Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB) Top Institutional Holders

54 institutions hold shares in Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB), with 15.19M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.36% while institutional investors hold 72.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 94.72M, and float is at 73.07M with Short Float at 14.10%. Institutions hold 60.21% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vivo Capital, LLC with over 7.85 million shares valued at $18.91 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.97% of the SELB Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Mangrove Partners with 5.55 million shares valued at $13.37 million to account for 6.34% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are EcoR1 Capital, LLC which holds 4.6 million shares representing 5.26% and valued at over $11.08 million, while BVF Inc. holds 4.13% of the shares totaling 3.61 million with a market value of $8.7 million.

Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Brunn Carsten, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Brunn Carsten sold 3,253 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 02 at a price of $3.86 per share for a total of $12557.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86162.0 shares.

Selecta Biosciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that BARABE TIMOTHY C (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $2.00 per share for $10000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 88173.0 shares of the SELB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, Brunn Carsten (President and CEO) disposed off 3,374 shares at an average price of $3.86 for $13011.0. The insider now directly holds 78,477 shares of Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB).

Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI) that is trading 6.59% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 38.54% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.33 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.16.