SLM Corporation (SLM) on Track to Reach $10.28 in a Year

SLM Corporation (NASDAQ: SLM) is -23.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.60 and a high of $12.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The SLM stock was last observed hovering at around $6.84 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.05%.

At last check, trading at $6.79, the stock is -6.38% and -10.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.59 million and changing -0.73% at the moment leaves the stock -20.60% off its SMA200. SLM registered -27.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.48.

The stock witnessed a -15.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.87%, and is -2.15% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.13% over the week and 4.67% over the month.

SLM Corporation (SLM) has around 1900 employees, a market worth around $2.47B and $2.58B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.76 and Fwd P/E is 4.48. Profit margin for the company is 29.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.25% and -44.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.70%).

SLM Corporation (SLM) Analyst Forecasts

SLM Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.11 with sales reaching $345.86M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 40.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -10.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -12.90% in year-over-year returns.

SLM Corporation (SLM) Top Institutional Holders

416 institutions hold shares in SLM Corporation (SLM), with 3.14M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.84% while institutional investors hold 112.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 409.79M, and float is at 371.74M with Short Float at 7.68%. Institutions hold 111.80% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 40.45 million shares valued at $290.84 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.78% of the SLM Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 36.54 million shares valued at $262.75 million to account for 9.74% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ValueAct Holdings, L.P. which holds 32.29 million shares representing 8.61% and valued at over $232.2 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 6.29% of the shares totaling 23.6 million with a market value of $169.65 million.

SLM Corporation (SLM) Insider Activity

A total of 78 insider transactions have happened at SLM Corporation (SLM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 49 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GOODE EARL A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that GOODE EARL A sold 7,323 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 27 at a price of $11.24 per share for a total of $82280.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

SLM Corporation (SLM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include World Acceptance Corporation (WRLD) that is trading -62.58% down over the past 12 months. Navient Corporation (NAVI) is -47.93% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -45.41% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 41.53 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.58.