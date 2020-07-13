SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) is 16.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.00 and a high of $23.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The SSRM stock was last observed hovering at around $22.47 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.03%.

At last check, trading at $22.50, the stock is 11.27% and 15.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.5 million and changing 0.13% at the moment leaves the stock 33.96% off its SMA200. SSRM registered 65.34% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.49.

The stock witnessed a 14.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 53.27%, and is 9.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.01% over the week and 4.90% over the month.

SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) has around 1359 employees, a market worth around $2.81B and $645.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 37.14 and Fwd P/E is 10.69. Profit margin for the company is 11.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 150.00% and -3.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.80%).

SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SSR Mining Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $100.34M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 788.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -14.90% in year-over-year returns.

SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) Top Institutional Holders

260 institutions hold shares in SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM), with 224.3k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.18% while institutional investors hold 74.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 123.23M, and float is at 123.02M with Short Float at 4.02%. Institutions hold 74.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 14.96 million shares valued at $170.27 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.14% of the SSRM Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 6.99 million shares valued at $79.54 million to account for 5.67% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Ninety One UK Ltd which holds 5.15 million shares representing 4.18% and valued at over $58.57 million, while Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft holds 3.29% of the shares totaling 4.06 million with a market value of $46.16 million.

SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) that is trading 109.01% up over the past 12 months. Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) is 28.73% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 22.06% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.85 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.52.