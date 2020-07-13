Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. (WISA) picks momentum as shares rise 0.44%

Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) is -81.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.12 and a high of $26.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The WISA stock was last observed hovering at around $2.27 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $14.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 84.4% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 83.29% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $2.34, the stock is 3.11% and -0.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.6 million and changing 2.86% at the moment leaves the stock -73.40% off its SMA200. WISA registered -90.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -81.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.3412 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.4801.

The stock witnessed a -5.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -51.70%, and is 0.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.78% over the week and 5.89% over the month.

Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. (WISA) has around 38 employees, a market worth around $17.59M and $1.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 10.14% and -91.22% from its 52-week high.

Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. (WISA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. (WISA) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.4 with sales reaching $210k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 85.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 26.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -40.30% in year-over-year returns.

Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. (WISA) Top Institutional Holders

15 institutions hold shares in Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. (WISA), with 1.47M shares held by insiders accounting for 43.27% while institutional investors hold 40.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 7.71M, and float is at 3.22M with Short Float at 1.24%. Institutions hold 22.89% of the Float.

Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. (WISA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. (WISA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.