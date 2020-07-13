Tailored Brands Inc. (NYSE: TLRD) stock Plunged by -4.06% yesterday

Tailored Brands Inc. (NYSE: TLRD) is -83.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.63 and a high of $7.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The TLRD stock was last observed hovering at around $0.67 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.03%.

At last check, trading at $0.64, the stock is -29.57% and -42.73% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.64 million and changing -4.06% at the moment leaves the stock -79.09% off its SMA200. TLRD registered -88.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -83.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.0967 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.3074.

The stock witnessed a -45.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -63.96%, and is -5.06% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.51% over the week and 12.12% over the month.

Tailored Brands Inc. (TLRD) has around 13700 employees, a market worth around $34.02M and $2.88B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.38 and Fwd P/E is 0.79. Profit margin for the company is -2.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.06% and -91.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.60%).

Tailored Brands Inc. (TLRD) Analyst Forecasts

Tailored Brands Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/03/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.45 with sales reaching $399.4M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -72.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -23.40% year-over-year.

Tailored Brands Inc. (TLRD) Top Institutional Holders

204 institutions hold shares in Tailored Brands Inc. (TLRD), with 1.14M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.36% while institutional investors hold 90.37% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 48.47M, and float is at 48.02M with Short Float at 37.61%. Institutions hold 88.24% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 7.53 million shares valued at $13.1 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.45% of the TLRD Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Scion Asset Management, LLC with 4.0 million shares valued at $6.96 million to account for 8.20% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 3.27 million shares representing 6.70% and valued at over $5.68 million, while IPG Investment Advisors LLC holds 3.23% of the shares totaling 1.57 million with a market value of $2.74 million.

Tailored Brands Inc. (TLRD) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Tailored Brands Inc. (TLRD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Rhodes A Alexander, the company’s EVP and General Counsel. SEC filings show that Rhodes A Alexander bought 13,369 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 10 at a price of $3.87 per share for a total of $51738.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 17173.0 shares.

Tailored Brands Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 10 that Ask Carrie Ann (Brand President,TMW and Moores) bought a total of 17,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 10 and was made at $3.78 per share for $64260.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 37099.0 shares of the TLRD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 08, Lathi Dinesh S. (President and CEO) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $4.00 for $40000.0. The insider now directly holds 65,267 shares of Tailored Brands Inc. (TLRD).

Tailored Brands Inc. (TLRD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) that is trading -72.18% down over the past 12 months. Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) is 4.72% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -27.49% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 21.47 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.91.