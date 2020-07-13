The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) makes -3.00% fall – What does that mean for its investors?

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE: BX) is -3.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.00 and a high of $64.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The BX stock was last observed hovering at around $53.73 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.33% off its average median price target of $61.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.3% off the consensus price target high of $67.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -8.98% lower than the price target low of $49.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $53.40, the stock is -4.54% and -3.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.47 million and changing -0.61% at the moment leaves the stock 0.26% off its SMA200. BX registered 16.63% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -7.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $56.60 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $54.06.

The stock witnessed a -7.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.27%, and is -3.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.78% over the week and 3.48% over the month.

The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) has around 2905 employees, a market worth around $63.41B and $2.24B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 72.61 and Fwd P/E is 18.18. Profit margin for the company is 22.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 61.82% and -17.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.80%).

The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Blackstone Group Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.44 with sales reaching $1.08B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 34.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -18.20% in year-over-year returns.

The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) Top Institutional Holders

1,187 institutions hold shares in The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX), with 5.76M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.85% while institutional investors hold 59.35% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 58.85% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 38.61 million shares valued at $1.76 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 5.76% of the BX Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital World Investors with 30.53 million shares valued at $1.39 billion to account for 4.56% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 26.84 million shares representing 4.01% and valued at over $1.22 billion, while Blackrock Inc. holds 2.87% of the shares totaling 19.22 million with a market value of $875.87 million.

The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Finley John G, the company’s Chief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that Finley John G sold 9,783 shares of the company’s common stock on May 19 at a price of $53.96 per share for a total of $0.53 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

The Blackstone Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 18 that Finley John G (Chief Legal Officer) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 18 and was made at $53.11 per share for $2.66 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.22 million shares of the BX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 23, Blackstone Group Inc (10% Owner) acquired 156,792 shares at an average price of $21.85 for $3.43 million. The insider now directly holds 2,250,419 shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX).