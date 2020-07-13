The decline in Nxt-ID Inc. (NXTD) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

Nxt-ID Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) is 2.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.21 and a high of $0.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The NXTD stock was last observed hovering at around $0.46 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $0.35 for the next 12 months. It is also -25.71% off the consensus price target high of $0.35 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -25.71% lower than the price target low of $0.35 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $0.44, the stock is -12.95% and -4.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.52 million and changing -3.76% at the moment leaves the stock 1.44% off its SMA200. NXTD registered -35.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.4820 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.4099.

The stock witnessed a -15.95% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.42%, and is -21.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.25% over the week and 15.19% over the month.

Nxt-ID Inc. (NXTD) has around 30 employees, a market worth around $14.21M and $16.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -61.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 108.87% and -49.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.10%).

Nxt-ID Inc. (NXTD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nxt-ID Inc. (NXTD) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nxt-ID Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $4.86M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -50.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 17.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 16.20% in year-over-year returns.

Nxt-ID Inc. (NXTD) Top Institutional Holders

27 institutions hold shares in Nxt-ID Inc. (NXTD), with 6.28M shares held by insiders accounting for 20.71% while institutional investors hold 26.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 30.15M, and float is at 24.05M with Short Float at 2.03%. Institutions hold 21.33% of the Float.

Nxt-ID Inc. (NXTD) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Nxt-ID Inc. (NXTD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Nxt-ID Inc. (NXTD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) that is trading -37.84% down over the past 12 months. Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) is 38.99% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -48.82% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.73 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.53.