These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Lannett Company Inc. (LCI)

Lannett Company Inc. (NYSE: LCI) is -34.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.46 and a high of $15.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The LCI stock was last observed hovering at around $5.74 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.39% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.36% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 46.5% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $5.35, the stock is -24.09% and -28.77% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.58 million and changing -6.84% at the moment leaves the stock -38.95% off its SMA200. LCI registered -1.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.02.

The stock witnessed a -23.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.61%, and is -19.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.57% over the week and 5.46% over the month.

Lannett Company Inc. (LCI) has around 1020 employees, a market worth around $249.40M and $541.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 4.82. Profit margin for the company is -5.80%. Distance from 52-week low is -2.06% and -65.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.70%).

Lannett Company Inc. (LCI) Analyst Forecasts

Lannett Company Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.27 with sales reaching $134.26M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -839.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -17.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.30% in year-over-year returns.

Lannett Company Inc. (LCI) Top Institutional Holders

236 institutions hold shares in Lannett Company Inc. (LCI), with 8.7M shares held by insiders accounting for 22.19% while institutional investors hold 129.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 38.71M, and float is at 31.46M with Short Float at 29.24%. Institutions hold 100.56% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Telemus Capital, LLC with over 7.69 million shares valued at $53.46 million. The investor’s holdings represent 19.06% of the LCI Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 5.16 million shares valued at $35.88 million to account for 12.80% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JP Morgan Chase & Company which holds 3.0 million shares representing 7.43% and valued at over $20.85 million, while Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. holds 6.59% of the shares totaling 2.66 million with a market value of $18.48 million.

Lannett Company Inc. (LCI) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Lannett Company Inc. (LCI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Drabik David A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Drabik David A sold 37,220 shares of the company’s common stock on May 19 at a price of $7.37 per share for a total of $0.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45972.0 shares.

Lannett Company Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 19 that Taveira Paul (Director) sold a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 19 and was made at $7.22 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 51415.0 shares of the LCI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 12, Crew Timothy C (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 3,000 shares at an average price of $7.57 for $22710.0. The insider now directly holds 190,738 shares of Lannett Company Inc. (LCI).

Lannett Company Inc. (LCI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 1.61% up over the past 12 months. Novartis AG (NVS) is -3.69% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -13.15% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 10.41 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 18.02.