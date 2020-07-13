These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Tata Motors Limited (TTM)

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) is -43.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.92 and a high of $14.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The TTM stock was last observed hovering at around $7.35 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $6.60 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.9% off the consensus price target high of $14.67 offered by 32 analysts, but current levels are -85.61% lower than the price target low of $3.96 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $7.35, the stock is 7.75% and 15.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.47 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -17.15% off its SMA200. TTM registered -35.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.72 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.98.

The stock witnessed a 1.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 43.00%, and is 6.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.56% over the week and 4.13% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 3.80. Distance from 52-week low is 87.50% and -47.61% from its 52-week high.

Tata Motors Limited (TTM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tata Motors Limited (TTM) is a “Overweight”. 32 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.50, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 6 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tata Motors Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/12/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.

Tata Motors Limited (TTM) Top Institutional Holders

228 institutions hold shares in Tata Motors Limited (TTM), with institutional investors hold 6.60% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 6.60% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 7.38 million shares valued at $34.83 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.22% of the TTM Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is LMR Partners LLP with 4.04 million shares valued at $19.06 million to account for 4.50% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 3.25 million shares representing 3.62% and valued at over $15.35 million, while Morgan Stanley holds 3.07% of the shares totaling 2.75 million with a market value of $12.98 million.

Tata Motors Limited (TTM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) that is trading -1.40% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -31.82% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 10.77 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.47.