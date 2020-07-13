Things appear to be looking up for Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP)

Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE: HP) is -58.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.40 and a high of $53.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The HP stock was last observed hovering at around $18.68 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.55%.

At last check, trading at $18.13, the stock is -9.71% and -9.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.55 million and changing -2.97% at the moment leaves the stock -42.20% off its SMA200. HP registered -63.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -59.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.37.

The stock witnessed a -24.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.61%, and is 1.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.27% over the week and 7.06% over the month.

Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) has around 7767 employees, a market worth around $1.88B and $2.59B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -19.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 46.17% and -65.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.90%).

Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) Analyst Forecasts

Helmerich & Payne Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.68 with sales reaching $315.42M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -165.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -35.30% year-over-year.

Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) Top Institutional Holders

599 institutions hold shares in Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP), with 3.38M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.14% while institutional investors hold 98.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 108.56M, and float is at 104.03M with Short Float at 6.25%. Institutions hold 95.56% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is State Street Corporation with over 17.61 million shares valued at $275.54 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.39% of the HP Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 12.23 million shares valued at $191.47 million to account for 11.39% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 9.16 million shares representing 8.52% and valued at over $143.31 million, while State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co holds 7.69% of the shares totaling 8.26 million with a market value of $129.23 million.

Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Benson Todd Willard, the company’s President of H&P Technologies. SEC filings show that Benson Todd Willard bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $20.21 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 49297.0 shares.

Helmerich & Payne Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 29 that Bell John R. (VP, Drilling Subsidiary) sold a total of 9,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 29 and was made at $38.67 per share for $0.35 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 72426.0 shares of the HP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 20, LINDSAY JOHN W (President and CEO) disposed off 45,000 shares at an average price of $38.61 for $1.74 million. The insider now directly holds 273,441 shares of Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP).

Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) that is trading -77.54% down over the past 12 months. Precision Drilling Corporation (PDS) is -67.39% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.12% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.72 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.82.