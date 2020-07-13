This Indicator Is Supporting American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP)

American Electric Power Company Inc. (NYSE: AEP) is -10.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $65.14 and a high of $104.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The AEP stock was last observed hovering at around $84.15 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.57% off its average median price target of $91.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.56% off the consensus price target high of $108.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -8.62% lower than the price target low of $78.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $84.72, the stock is 4.26% and 3.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.45 million and changing 0.68% at the moment leaves the stock -5.18% off its SMA200. AEP registered -7.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $82.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $87.93.

The stock witnessed a -1.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.50%, and is 1.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.48% over the week and 2.62% over the month.

American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) has around 17408 employees, a market worth around $40.65B and $15.25B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.60 and Fwd P/E is 18.16. Profit margin for the company is 12.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.08% and -19.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.30%).

American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

American Electric Power Company Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1 with sales reaching $4.04B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 13.20% in year-over-year returns.

American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) Top Institutional Holders

1,483 institutions hold shares in American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP), with 64.42k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.01% while institutional investors hold 76.47% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 76.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 42.17 million shares valued at $3.37 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.51% of the AEP Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 36.21 million shares valued at $2.9 billion to account for 7.31% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 27.01 million shares representing 5.45% and valued at over $2.16 billion, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 3.45% of the shares totaling 17.11 million with a market value of $1.37 billion.

American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) Insider Activity

A total of 83 insider transactions have happened at American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 63 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McCullough Mark C, the company’s Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that McCullough Mark C sold 2,244 shares of the company’s common stock on May 04 at a price of $81.19 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7009.0 shares.

American Electric Power Company Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 04 that Feinberg David Matthew (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 2,777 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 04 and was made at $81.19 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8337.0 shares of the AEP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 04, Akins Nicholas K (President, CEO) disposed off 16,519 shares at an average price of $81.90 for $1.35 million. The insider now directly holds 109,389 shares of American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP).

American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) that is trading 4.22% up over the past 12 months. Exelon Corporation (EXC) is -24.53% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -24.18% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.91 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.29.