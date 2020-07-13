This Indicator Is Supporting Inspired Entertainment Inc. (INSE)

Inspired Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: INSE) is -51.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.87 and a high of $9.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The INSE stock was last observed hovering at around $3.28 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.35% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.75% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 27.4% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $3.63, the stock is 24.81% and 29.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.55 million and changing 10.67% at the moment leaves the stock -28.67% off its SMA200. INSE registered -62.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -51.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.0758 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.1125.

The stock witnessed a -3.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.13%, and is 17.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.61% over the week and 11.69% over the month.

Inspired Entertainment Inc. (INSE) has around 1700 employees, a market worth around $55.89M and $172.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -28.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 94.12% and -61.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.90%).

Inspired Entertainment Inc. (INSE) Analyst Forecasts

Inspired Entertainment Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.91 with sales reaching $14.53M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -70.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -45.60% in year-over-year returns.

Inspired Entertainment Inc. (INSE) Top Institutional Holders

67 institutions hold shares in Inspired Entertainment Inc. (INSE), with 1.7M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.37% while institutional investors hold 89.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 22.38M, and float is at 15.73M with Short Float at 1.43%. Institutions hold 82.72% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vitruvian Partners, LLP with over 6.74 million shares valued at $22.8 million. The investor’s holdings represent 29.30% of the INSE Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is HG Vora Capital Management, LLC with 3.75 million shares valued at $12.68 million to account for 16.29% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Macquarie Group Limited which holds 3.02 million shares representing 13.13% and valued at over $10.22 million, while AWM Investment Company, Inc. holds 3.72% of the shares totaling 0.86 million with a market value of $2.9 million.

Inspired Entertainment Inc. (INSE) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Inspired Entertainment Inc. (INSE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Inspired Entertainment Inc. (INSE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (AGFS) that is 36.36% higher over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -53.8% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.35 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.71.