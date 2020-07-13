Top attractive stock of the week – Zillow Group Inc. (Z)

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) is 35.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.04 and a high of $66.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The Z stock was last observed hovering at around $62.25 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.52% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.84% off the consensus price target high of $80.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -157.21% lower than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $61.73, the stock is 2.51% and 9.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.5 million and changing -0.84% at the moment leaves the stock 38.31% off its SMA200. Z registered 27.01% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 35.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $59.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $48.57.

The stock witnessed a 4.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 53.21%, and is 3.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.40% over the week and 5.37% over the month.

Zillow Group Inc. (Z) has around 5338 employees, a market worth around $9.17B and $3.41B in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 208.03% and -7.42% from its 52-week high.

Zillow Group Inc. (Z) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zillow Group Inc. (Z) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Zillow Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.45 with sales reaching $618.17M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -196.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 34.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.10% in year-over-year returns.

Zillow Group Inc. (Z) Top Institutional Holders

407 institutions hold shares in Zillow Group Inc. (Z), with 25.44M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.95% while institutional investors hold 132.61% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 147.23M, and float is at 142.93M with Short Float at 21.59%. Institutions hold 116.76% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd with over 36.01 million shares valued at $1.3 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 24.46% of the Z Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Baillie Gifford and Company with 11.32 million shares valued at $407.65 million to account for 7.69% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 10.87 million shares representing 7.38% and valued at over $391.38 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 6.78% of the shares totaling 9.99 million with a market value of $359.82 million.

Zillow Group Inc. (Z) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at Zillow Group Inc. (Z) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Owens Bradley D., the company’s General Counsel. SEC filings show that Owens Bradley D. sold 15,240 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 07 at a price of $65.00 per share for a total of $0.99 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 484.0 shares.

Zillow Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 01 that BARTON RICHARD N (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 01 and was made at $58.12 per share for $2.03 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the Z stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 03, Beitel David A. (Chief Technology Officer) disposed off 144,314 shares at an average price of $61.31 for $8.85 million. The insider now directly holds 4 shares of Zillow Group Inc. (Z).

Zillow Group Inc. (Z): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) that is -13.69% lower over the past 12 months. PDF Solutions Inc. (PDFS) is 54.40% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.79% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 32.02 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.68.