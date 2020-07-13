U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. (PRTS) turns bearish with loss of -0.21 points

U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) is 421.36% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.01 and a high of $11.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The PRTS stock was last observed hovering at around $11.47 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.21% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.38% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -12.6% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $11.26, the stock is 23.95% and 56.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.45 million and changing -1.83% at the moment leaves the stock 229.23% off its SMA200. PRTS registered 884.55% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 295.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.13.

The stock witnessed a 41.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 526.78%, and is 31.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.69% over the week and 6.10% over the month.

U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. (PRTS) has around 843 employees, a market worth around $443.77M and $293.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -9.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 1014.85% and -4.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-126.30%).

U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. (PRTS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. (PRTS) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $84.63M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -514.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 13.40% in year-over-year returns.

U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. (PRTS) Top Institutional Holders

45 institutions hold shares in U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. (PRTS), with 10.84M shares held by insiders accounting for 27.88% while institutional investors hold 56.52% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 36.87M, and float is at 23.19M with Short Float at 6.38%. Institutions hold 40.76% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is North Star Investment Management Corp with over 3.15 million shares valued at $5.51 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.09% of the PRTS Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Cannell Capital LLC with 1.71 million shares valued at $3.0 million to account for 4.40% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 1.69 million shares representing 4.35% and valued at over $2.96 million, while Harbourvest Partners, LLC holds 3.80% of the shares totaling 1.48 million with a market value of $2.58 million.

U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. (PRTS) Insider Activity

A total of 52 insider transactions have happened at U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. (PRTS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 34 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kanen David, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Kanen David sold 198 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 30 at a price of $8.90 per share for a total of $1762.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.83 million shares.

U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 29 that Kanen David (10% Owner) sold a total of 199,400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 29 and was made at $8.87 per share for $1.77 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.8 million shares of the PRTS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 26, Kanen David (10% Owner) disposed off 14,558 shares at an average price of $8.75 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 985,442 shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. (PRTS).

U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. (PRTS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) that is trading 173.57% up over the past 12 months. Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) is 345.67% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 84.81% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.22 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.14.