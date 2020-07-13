Uxin Limited (UXIN) Volatility At 11.24%, Should You Add A Position?

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) is -22.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.21 and a high of $3.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The UXIN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.76 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $32.14 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.65% off the consensus price target high of $32.14 offered by analysts, but current levels are 94.65% higher than the price target low of $32.14 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $1.72, the stock is 11.94% and 14.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.58 million and changing -2.27% at the moment leaves the stock -17.27% off its SMA200. UXIN registered -24.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.5521 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.7803.

The stock witnessed a -3.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.29%, and is 10.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.24% over the week and 9.84% over the month.

Uxin Limited (UXIN) has around 6455 employees, a market worth around $538.51M and $227.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 42.15% and -54.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-44.70%).

Uxin Limited (UXIN) Analyst Forecasts

Uxin Limited quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.76.The EPS is expected to grow by 67.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 53.50% year-over-year.

Uxin Limited (UXIN) Top Institutional Holders

43 institutions hold shares in Uxin Limited (UXIN), with institutional investors hold 27.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 299.69M, and float is at 236.76M with Short Float at 0.96%. Institutions hold 27.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Warburg Pincus LLC with over 37.4 million shares valued at $57.59 million. The investor’s holdings represent 98.42% of the UXIN Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Wells Fargo & Company with 10.07 million shares valued at $15.52 million to account for 26.51% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. which holds 8.12 million shares representing 21.36% and valued at over $12.5 million, while Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. holds 19.06% of the shares totaling 7.24 million with a market value of $11.16 million.