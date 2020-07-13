VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) is -21.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.85 and a high of $28.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The VICI stock was last observed hovering at around $19.96 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $24.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.5% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -17.65% lower than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $20.00, the stock is -5.53% and 2.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.49 million and changing 0.20% at the moment leaves the stock -8.74% off its SMA200. VICI registered -9.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.93.

The stock witnessed a -5.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.32%, and is -4.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.75% over the week and 4.35% over the month.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) has around 140 employees, a market worth around $11.15B and $935.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.88 and Fwd P/E is 11.20. Profit margin for the company is 39.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 103.05% and -30.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.10%).

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) is a “Buy”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

VICI Properties Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.34 with sales reaching $255.76M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 28.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 15.90% in year-over-year returns.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Top Institutional Holders

499 institutions hold shares in VICI Properties Inc. (VICI), with 866.94k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.19% while institutional investors hold 116.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 465.18M, and float is at 442.06M with Short Float at 2.53%. Institutions hold 116.54% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Cohen & Steers Inc. with over 60.89 million shares valued at $1.01 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.99% of the VICI Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 59.5 million shares valued at $990.09 million to account for 12.70% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 40.79 million shares representing 8.70% and valued at over $678.73 million, while Allianz Asset Management GmbH holds 5.45% of the shares totaling 25.56 million with a market value of $425.26 million.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ABRAHAMSON JAMES R, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ABRAHAMSON JAMES R bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $16.78 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 76171.0 shares.

VICI Properties Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that ABRAHAMSON JAMES R (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $16.79 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 66171.0 shares of the VICI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 09, ABRAHAMSON JAMES R (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $21.90 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 56,171 shares of VICI Properties Inc. (VICI).