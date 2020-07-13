What should you know before buying stock in EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC)

EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE: ENLC) is -61.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.88 and a high of $10.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The ENLC stock was last observed hovering at around $2.34 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $2.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.4% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -133.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $2.33, the stock is -12.31% and -4.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.63 million and changing -0.43% at the moment leaves the stock -42.71% off its SMA200. ENLC registered -77.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -57.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.7248 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.0559.

The stock witnessed a -27.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 118.69%, and is -5.26% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.37% over the week and 11.18% over the month.

EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) has around 1355 employees, a market worth around $1.13B and $5.43B in sales. Fwd P/E is 390.00. Profit margin for the company is -22.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 164.77% and -78.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.10%).

EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

EnLink Midstream LLC is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $1.27B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 104.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -25.50% in year-over-year returns.

EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) Top Institutional Holders

229 institutions hold shares in EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC), with 5.45M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.11% while institutional investors hold 90.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 488.70M, and float is at 258.09M with Short Float at 2.30%. Institutions hold 89.06% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Invesco Ltd. with over 44.14 million shares valued at $48.55 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.02% of the ENLC Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Alps Advisors Inc. with 33.62 million shares valued at $36.99 million to account for 6.87% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Chickasaw Capital Management, LLC which holds 18.01 million shares representing 3.68% and valued at over $19.81 million, while Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC holds 2.55% of the shares totaling 12.46 million with a market value of $13.71 million.

EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Vann Kyle D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Vann Kyle D bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 20 at a price of $4.87 per share for a total of $48700.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

EnLink Midstream LLC disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 13 that DAVIS BARRY E (Chairman and CEO) bought a total of 1,700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 13 and was made at $7.43 per share for $12631.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.1 million shares of the ENLC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 12, DAVIS BARRY E (Chairman and CEO) acquired 135,000 shares at an average price of $7.32 for $0.99 million. The insider now directly holds 1,099,724 shares of EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC).

EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) that is trading -57.97% down over the past 12 months. NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) is -52.82% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 41.22% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.42 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.42.