What should you know before buying stock in Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN)

Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE: BEN) is -18.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.91 and a high of $35.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The BEN stock was last observed hovering at around $21.10 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.05%.

At last check, trading at $21.15, the stock is -0.42% and 5.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.55 million and changing 0.24% at the moment leaves the stock -8.25% off its SMA200. BEN registered -39.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.04.

The stock witnessed a -6.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.52%, and is 3.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.16% over the week and 3.81% over the month.

Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) has around 9600 employees, a market worth around $10.04B and $5.68B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.81 and Fwd P/E is 10.00. Profit margin for the company is 17.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.85% and -40.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.50%).

Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) Analyst Forecasts

Franklin Resources Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.55 with sales reaching $1.22B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -26.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -10.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -17.30% in year-over-year returns.

Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) Top Institutional Holders

762 institutions hold shares in Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN), with 227.08M shares held by insiders accounting for 45.85% while institutional investors hold 96.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 491.50M, and float is at 268.23M with Short Float at 11.64%. Institutions hold 52.24% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 37.02 million shares valued at $617.81 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.47% of the BEN Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is State Street Corporation with 27.64 million shares valued at $461.35 million to account for 5.58% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 24.73 million shares representing 4.99% and valued at over $412.81 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 2.47% of the shares totaling 12.22 million with a market value of $204.02 million.

Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tyle Craig Steven, the company’s EVP & General Counsel. SEC filings show that Tyle Craig Steven sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $18.96 per share for a total of $94800.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99403.0 shares.

Franklin Resources Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that Tyle Craig Steven (EVP & General Counsel) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $21.95 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the BEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 26, JOHNSON RUPERT H JR (Vice Chairman) disposed off 400,000 shares at an average price of $26.26 for $10.51 million. The insider now directly holds 102,453,045 shares of Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN).

Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Federated Hermes Inc. (FHI) that is trading -34.17% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.56% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 30.5 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.21.