Which institution holds the most shares in Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM)

Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ: TEAM) is 59.55% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $107.00 and a high of $198.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The TEAM stock was last observed hovering at around $192.00 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -1.93% off its average median price target of $185.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.58% off the consensus price target high of $252.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -90.07% lower than the price target low of $100.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $190.07, the stock is 4.36% and 6.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.63 million and changing -1.01% at the moment leaves the stock 32.13% off its SMA200. TEAM registered 36.27% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 41.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $180.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $154.08.

The stock witnessed a 6.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 39.18%, and is 1.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.11% over the week and 3.89% over the month.

Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) has around 3616 employees, a market worth around $48.01B and $1.52B in sales. Fwd P/E is 142.43. Profit margin for the company is -13.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 77.64% and -4.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.70%).

Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) Analyst Forecasts

Atlassian Corporation Plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.21 with sales reaching $410.71M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -834.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 31.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 22.80% in year-over-year returns.

Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) Top Institutional Holders

570 institutions hold shares in Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM), with 2.29M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.93% while institutional investors hold 92.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 245.50M, and float is at 119.48M with Short Float at 5.00%. Institutions hold 91.81% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 15.37 million shares valued at $2.11 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.60% of the TEAM Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Baillie Gifford and Company with 7.58 million shares valued at $1.04 billion to account for 6.21% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 7.23 million shares representing 5.93% and valued at over $992.71 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 5.28% of the shares totaling 6.43 million with a market value of $883.13 million.

Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) that is trading -12.90% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.84% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.24 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.53.