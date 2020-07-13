Which institution holds the most shares in DISH Network Corporation (DISH)

DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) is -10.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.09 and a high of $44.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The DISH stock was last observed hovering at around $31.87 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.09%.

At last check, trading at $31.78, the stock is -6.11% and 3.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.52 million and changing -0.28% at the moment leaves the stock 0.26% off its SMA200. DISH registered -21.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $33.60 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.40.

The stock witnessed a -4.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.14%, and is -3.60% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.16% over the week and 4.76% over the month.

DISH Network Corporation (DISH) has around 16000 employees, a market worth around $16.16B and $12.84B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.31 and Fwd P/E is 16.48. Profit margin for the company is 8.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 85.96% and -28.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.60%).

DISH Network Corporation (DISH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DISH Network Corporation (DISH) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DISH Network Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.59 with sales reaching $3.1B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.60% in year-over-year returns.

DISH Network Corporation (DISH) Top Institutional Holders

610 institutions hold shares in DISH Network Corporation (DISH), with 75.34M shares held by insiders accounting for 14.37% while institutional investors hold 98.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 523.15M, and float is at 244.65M with Short Float at 5.39%. Institutions hold 84.14% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dodge & Cox Inc with over 31.42 million shares valued at $628.16 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.00% of the DISH Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 27.61 million shares valued at $551.88 million to account for 9.66% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 16.5 million shares representing 5.77% and valued at over $329.75 million, while King Street Capital Management, LP holds 4.37% of the shares totaling 12.49 million with a market value of $249.76 million.

DISH Network Corporation (DISH) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at DISH Network Corporation (DISH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CULLEN THOMAS A, the company’s EVP, Corporate Development. SEC filings show that CULLEN THOMAS A sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 01 at a price of $35.00 per share for a total of $1.75 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.3 million shares.

DISH Network Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 that KISER KYLE J (Vice President, Treasurer) sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 and was made at $25.62 per share for $76860.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11789.0 shares of the DISH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 06, KISER KYLE J (Vice President, Treasurer) disposed off 13,500 shares at an average price of $30.26 for $0.41 million. The insider now directly holds 14,789 shares of DISH Network Corporation (DISH).

DISH Network Corporation (DISH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) that is trading 31.12% up over the past 12 months. The Walt Disney Company (DIS) is -16.87% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.22% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 12.36 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.49.