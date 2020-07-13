Who are the Institutional Holders in Mohawk Industries Inc. (MHK)?

Mohawk Industries Inc. (NYSE: MHK) is -48.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $56.62 and a high of $156.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The MHK stock was last observed hovering at around $70.47 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.27% off its average median price target of $97.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.5% off the consensus price target high of $120.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -13.23% lower than the price target low of $62.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $70.20, the stock is -26.07% and -23.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.5 million and changing -0.38% at the moment leaves the stock -38.19% off its SMA200. MHK registered -52.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $97.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $103.36.

The stock witnessed a -33.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.93%, and is -28.97% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.56% over the week and 7.39% over the month.

Mohawk Industries Inc. (MHK) has around 41800 employees, a market worth around $5.24B and $9.81B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.92 and Fwd P/E is 10.39. Profit margin for the company is 7.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.98% and -55.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.10%).

Mohawk Industries Inc. (MHK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mohawk Industries Inc. (MHK) is a “Hold”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mohawk Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.36 with sales reaching $1.79B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -16.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -30.70% in year-over-year returns.

Mohawk Industries Inc. (MHK) Top Institutional Holders

703 institutions hold shares in Mohawk Industries Inc. (MHK), with 14.26M shares held by insiders accounting for 20.03% while institutional investors hold 109.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 71.55M, and float is at 58.16M with Short Float at 7.48%. Institutions hold 87.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 6.57 million shares valued at $500.61 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.22% of the MHK Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 4.25 million shares valued at $324.1 million to account for 5.97% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Boston Partners which holds 3.71 million shares representing 5.22% and valued at over $283.23 million, while FMR, LLC holds 4.55% of the shares totaling 3.24 million with a market value of $246.96 million.

Mohawk Industries Inc. (MHK) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Mohawk Industries Inc. (MHK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HELEN SUZANNE L, the company’s Possible Member of Group. SEC filings show that HELEN SUZANNE L sold 6,100 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 12 at a price of $96.36 per share for a total of $0.59 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47753.0 shares.

Mohawk Industries Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 11 that HELEN SUZANNE L (Possible Member of Group) sold a total of 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 11 and was made at $95.19 per share for $0.71 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 53853.0 shares of the MHK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 21, De Cock Paul F (President-Flooring NA) disposed off 4,453 shares at an average price of $84.28 for $0.38 million. The insider now directly holds 23,175 shares of Mohawk Industries Inc. (MHK).

Mohawk Industries Inc. (MHK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Dixie Group Inc. (DXYN) that is trading 38.93% up over the past 12 months. Masonite International Corporation (DOOR) is 60.24% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.52% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.82 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.01.