Who are the Institutional Holders in Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP)?

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NYSE: PAGP) is -54.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.04 and a high of $25.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The PAGP stock was last observed hovering at around $8.59 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.19%.

At last check, trading at $8.40, the stock is -8.40% and -12.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.61 million and changing -2.15% at the moment leaves the stock -39.42% off its SMA200. PAGP registered -66.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -55.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.86 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.51.

The stock witnessed a -25.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 42.93%, and is -0.92% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.23% over the week and 7.24% over the month.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) has around 5000 employees, a market worth around $2.12B and $33.56B in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.89. Profit margin for the company is -1.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 176.48% and -67.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.50%).

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.29 with sales reaching $8.5B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.90% in year-over-year returns.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) Top Institutional Holders

352 institutions hold shares in Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP), with 5.5M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.98% while institutional investors hold 88.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 183.00M, and float is at 178.76M with Short Float at 1.73%. Institutions hold 85.41% of the Float.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ARMSTRONG GREG L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ARMSTRONG GREG L bought 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 18 at a price of $3.80 per share for a total of $0.38 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.87 million shares.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 18 that SINNOTT ROBERT V (Director) bought a total of 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 18 and was made at $3.41 per share for $0.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the PAGP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 17, SINNOTT ROBERT V (Director) acquired 25,000 shares at an average price of $4.90 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 118,368 shares of Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP).

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) that is trading -39.17% down over the past 12 months. Holly Energy Partners L.P. (HEP) is -53.47% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -177.27% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.88 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.57.