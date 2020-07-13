Who is the Top Investor In Matador Resources Company (MTDR)?

Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR) is -57.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.11 and a high of $19.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The MTDR stock was last observed hovering at around $7.72 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.07%.

At last check, trading at $7.79, the stock is -12.25% and -8.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.62 million and changing 0.94% at the moment leaves the stock -29.13% off its SMA200. MTDR registered -60.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -58.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.17.

The stock witnessed a -19.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 140.50%, and is -3.26% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.32% over the week and 9.21% over the month.

Matador Resources Company (MTDR) has around 304 employees, a market worth around $854.37M and $1.18B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.91 and Fwd P/E is 45.68. Profit margin for the company is 19.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 602.03% and -60.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.80%).

Matador Resources Company (MTDR) Analyst Forecasts

Matador Resources Company quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.11 with sales reaching $163.44M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -68.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -25.30% in year-over-year returns.

Matador Resources Company (MTDR) Top Institutional Holders

348 institutions hold shares in Matador Resources Company (MTDR), with 6.67M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.73% while institutional investors hold 110.69% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 116.61M, and float is at 109.65M with Short Float at 23.04%. Institutions hold 104.35% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 13.59 million shares valued at $33.69 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.66% of the MTDR Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.75 million shares valued at $26.66 million to account for 9.22% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 7.69 million shares representing 6.60% and valued at over $19.07 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 6.36% of the shares totaling 7.42 million with a market value of $18.39 million.

Matador Resources Company (MTDR) Insider Activity

A total of 77 insider transactions have happened at Matador Resources Company (MTDR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 58 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Ehrman Monika U, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Ehrman Monika U bought 1,200 shares of the company’s common stock on May 22 at a price of $8.29 per share for a total of $9948.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12195.0 shares.

Matador Resources Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 11 that Goodwin Billy E (EVP, COO – Operations) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 11 and was made at $7.98 per share for $39900.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5000.0 shares of the MTDR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, Baribault Reynald (Director) acquired 2,500 shares at an average price of $1.95 for $4875.0. The insider now directly holds 7,500 shares of Matador Resources Company (MTDR).

Matador Resources Company (MTDR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) that is trading -50.02% down over the past 12 months. Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is -60.81% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -20.19% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 30.36 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.77.