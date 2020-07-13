Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying ASML Holding N.V. (ASML)?

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is 33.76% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $191.25 and a high of $399.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The ASML stock was last observed hovering at around $395.85 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 4.9% off its average median price target of $352.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.31% off the consensus price target high of $457.00 offered by 34 analysts, but current levels are -66.98% lower than the price target low of $240.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $400.75, the stock is 8.73% and 18.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.53 million and changing 1.24% at the moment leaves the stock 37.29% off its SMA200. ASML registered 89.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 31.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $356.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $303.60.

The stock witnessed a 13.78% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 43.00%, and is 6.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.80% over the week and 2.03% over the month.

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) has around 23860 employees, a market worth around $166.06B and $13.57B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 56.24 and Fwd P/E is 35.13. Profit margin for the company is 21.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 109.54% and 0.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.60%).

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) is a “Overweight”. 34 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 21 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ASML Holding N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/15/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.45 with sales reaching $3.88B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 34.60% in year-over-year returns.

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Top Institutional Holders

602 institutions hold shares in ASML Holding N.V. (ASML), with institutional investors hold 18.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 419.00M, and float is at 418.90M with Short Float at 0.32%. Institutions hold 18.91% of the Float.

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Intel Corporation (INTC) that is 22.49% higher over the past 12 months. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) is 56.11% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 20.59% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.08 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.9.