Why Realty Income Corporation (O) is the topic of conversation today

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) is -22.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.00 and a high of $84.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The O stock was last observed hovering at around $56.99 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.08%.

At last check, trading at $56.91, the stock is -5.72% and -0.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.55 million and changing -0.14% at the moment leaves the stock -16.05% off its SMA200. O registered -19.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $59.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $63.42.

The stock witnessed a -8.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.55%, and is -6.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.81% over the week and 3.63% over the month.

Realty Income Corporation (O) has around 194 employees, a market worth around $19.62B and $1.55B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 39.30 and Fwd P/E is 32.92. Profit margin for the company is 30.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 49.76% and -32.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.30%).

Realty Income Corporation (O) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Realty Income Corporation (O) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Realty Income Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.41 with sales reaching $393.16M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 9.60% in year-over-year returns.

Realty Income Corporation (O) Top Institutional Holders

1,057 institutions hold shares in Realty Income Corporation (O), with 535.73k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.16% while institutional investors hold 74.78% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 343.42M, and float is at 342.67M with Short Float at 2.76%. Institutions hold 74.66% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 54.53 million shares valued at $2.72 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 15.88% of the O Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 34.75 million shares valued at $1.73 billion to account for 10.12% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 22.59 million shares representing 6.58% and valued at over $1.13 billion, while Bank of America Corporation holds 3.04% of the shares totaling 10.44 million with a market value of $520.36 million.

Realty Income Corporation (O) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Realty Income Corporation (O) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MEURER PAUL M, the company’s EVP CFO & Treasurer. SEC filings show that MEURER PAUL M sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 09 at a price of $75.33 per share for a total of $0.75 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30468.0 shares.

Realty Income Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 05 that Chapman A. Larry (Director) sold a total of 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 05 and was made at $75.09 per share for $0.6 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14757.0 shares of the O stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 05, McLaughlin Gregory (Director) disposed off 3,000 shares at an average price of $75.81 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 17,886 shares of Realty Income Corporation (O).

Realty Income Corporation (O): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) that is trading -62.32% down over the past 12 months. Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) is -3.90% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 14.06% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 10.15 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.32.