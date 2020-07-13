Why Shares of Lianluo Smart Limited (LLIT) Are Going Crazy

Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ: LLIT) is 78.97% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.32 and a high of $3.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The LLIT stock was last observed hovering at around $0.61 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $5.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.27% off the consensus price target high of $5.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 89.27% higher than the price target low of $5.50 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $0.59, the stock is -13.28% and 7.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.47 million and changing -3.68% at the moment leaves the stock -9.60% off its SMA200. LLIT registered -58.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 35.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.5967 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.6622.

The stock witnessed a 8.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 58.05%, and is -6.37% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.06% over the week and 19.42% over the month.

Lianluo Smart Limited (LLIT) has around 28 employees, a market worth around $18.49M and $0.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 83.16% and -82.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3802.40%).

Lianluo Smart Limited (LLIT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lianluo Smart Limited (LLIT) is a “Overweight”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lianluo Smart Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/02/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 50.60% this year.

Lianluo Smart Limited (LLIT) Top Institutional Holders

4 institutions hold shares in Lianluo Smart Limited (LLIT), with 14.29M shares held by insiders accounting for 80.27% while institutional investors hold 30.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 17.81M, and float is at 14.48M with Short Float at 21.18%. Institutions hold 6.10% of the Float.

Lianluo Smart Limited (LLIT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) that is trading 8.43% up over the past 12 months. OSI Systems Inc. (OSIS) is -38.93% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 78.69% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.37 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.48.