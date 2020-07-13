Why should you buy stock in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI)?

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE: CCI) is 20.65% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $114.18 and a high of $180.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The CCI stock was last observed hovering at around $171.50 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -1.08% off its average median price target of $177.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.79% off the consensus price target high of $200.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -15.15% lower than the price target low of $148.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $170.42, the stock is 1.46% and 3.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.39 million and changing -0.63% at the moment leaves the stock 14.05% off its SMA200. CCI registered 27.78% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $168.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $155.59.

The stock witnessed a -1.49% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.48%, and is 0.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.41% over the week and 2.89% over the month.

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI) has around 5100 employees, a market worth around $71.54B and $5.78B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 97.00 and Fwd P/E is 62.68. Profit margin for the company is 12.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 49.26% and -5.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.40%).

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.49 with sales reaching $1.44B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 45.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.30% in year-over-year returns.

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI) Top Institutional Holders

1,389 institutions hold shares in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI), with 1.79M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.43% while institutional investors hold 93.62% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 416.00M, and float is at 414.61M with Short Float at 2.57%. Institutions hold 93.22% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 54.89 million shares valued at $7.93 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 13.17% of the CCI Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 29.01 million shares valued at $4.19 billion to account for 6.96% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 19.68 million shares representing 4.72% and valued at over $2.84 billion, while Capital World Investors holds 4.50% of the shares totaling 18.77 million with a market value of $2.71 billion.

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Collins Robert Sean, the company’s Vice President and Controller. SEC filings show that Collins Robert Sean sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 at a price of $176.17 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4634.0 shares.

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 08 that Collins Robert Sean (Vice President and Controller) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 08 and was made at $172.30 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5634.0 shares of the CCI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 08, Young James D (EVP & COO – Fiber) disposed off 6,000 shares at an average price of $168.00 for $1.01 million. The insider now directly holds 198,679 shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI).

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) that is trading -36.03% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.31% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 10.43 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.51.