Why should you buy stock in Sysco Corporation (SYY)?

Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) is -38.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.00 and a high of $85.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The SYY stock was last observed hovering at around $52.31 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.54% off its average median price target of $60.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.5% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -14.89% lower than the price target low of $46.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $52.85, the stock is -2.65% and -2.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.61 million and changing 1.03% at the moment leaves the stock -21.55% off its SMA200. SYY registered -27.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $55.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $61.14.

The stock witnessed a -8.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.48%, and is -3.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.94% over the week and 4.62% over the month.

Sysco Corporation (SYY) has around 69000 employees, a market worth around $25.88B and $59.50B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.76 and Fwd P/E is 22.85. Profit margin for the company is 2.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 103.27% and -38.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.90%).

Sysco Corporation (SYY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sysco Corporation (SYY) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sysco Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.22 with sales reaching $9.56B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 25.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -11.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -38.20% in year-over-year returns.

Sysco Corporation (SYY) Top Institutional Holders

1,570 institutions hold shares in Sysco Corporation (SYY), with 1.21M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.24% while institutional investors hold 82.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 508.75M, and float is at 506.84M with Short Float at 2.64%. Institutions hold 82.30% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 47.87 million shares valued at $2.18 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.43% of the SYY Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 33.95 million shares valued at $1.55 billion to account for 6.69% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 26.75 million shares representing 5.27% and valued at over $1.22 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 5.20% of the shares totaling 26.4 million with a market value of $1.2 billion.

Sysco Corporation (SYY) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Sysco Corporation (SYY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Frank Joshua D., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Frank Joshua D. bought 103,700 shares of the company’s common stock on May 18 at a price of $51.79 per share for a total of $5.37 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 24.38 million shares.

Sysco Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 18 that PELTZ NELSON (Director) bought a total of 103,700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 18 and was made at $51.79 per share for $5.37 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 24.38 million shares of the SYY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 15, PELTZ NELSON (Director) acquired 600,000 shares at an average price of $47.42 for $28.45 million. The insider now directly holds 24,271,603 shares of Sysco Corporation (SYY).

Sysco Corporation (SYY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AMCON Distributing Company (DIT) that is trading -37.36% down over the past 12 months. United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) is 105.64% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.07% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 14.27 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.01.