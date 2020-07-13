Will DXC Technology Company (DXC) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC) is -58.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.90 and a high of $57.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The DXC stock was last observed hovering at around $15.49 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.7% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -20.08% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $15.61, the stock is -1.04% and -3.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.49 million and changing 0.77% at the moment leaves the stock -37.03% off its SMA200. DXC registered -72.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -57.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.18 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.31.

The stock witnessed a -8.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.73%, and is -4.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.56% over the week and 6.28% over the month.

DXC Technology Company (DXC) has around 138000 employees, a market worth around $3.85B and $19.58B in sales. Fwd P/E is 3.49. Profit margin for the company is -27.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 97.59% and -72.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-35.30%).

DXC Technology Company (DXC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DXC Technology Company (DXC) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DXC Technology Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/07/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.12 with sales reaching $4.32B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -596.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -11.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -11.60% in year-over-year returns.

DXC Technology Company (DXC) Top Institutional Holders

889 institutions hold shares in DXC Technology Company (DXC), with 1.58M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.62% while institutional investors hold 96.93% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 253.56M, and float is at 252.53M with Short Float at 3.26%. Institutions hold 96.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 29.65 million shares valued at $386.97 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.67% of the DXC Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 19.65 million shares valued at $256.45 million to account for 7.73% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Glenview Capital Management, LLC which holds 10.99 million shares representing 4.32% and valued at over $143.37 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.29% of the shares totaling 10.9 million with a market value of $142.28 million.

DXC Technology Company (DXC) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at DXC Technology Company (DXC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LAWRIE JOHN M, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that LAWRIE JOHN M bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 06 at a price of $49.56 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.91 million shares.

DXC Technology Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 02 that LAWRIE JOHN M (President and CEO) bought a total of 3,300 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 02 and was made at $53.28 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.9 million shares of the DXC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 01, LAWRIE JOHN M (President and CEO) acquired 1,100 shares at an average price of $54.92 for $60411.0. The insider now directly holds 899,022 shares of DXC Technology Company (DXC).

DXC Technology Company (DXC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Unisys Corporation (UIS) that is trading 6.32% up over the past 12 months. EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) is 36.69% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 7.75% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 8.33 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.71.