Will MOGU Inc. (MOGU) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) is 84.22% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.88 and a high of $6.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The MOGU stock was last observed hovering at around $4.20 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.25% off its average median price target of $22.79 for the next 12 months. It is also 82.67% off the consensus price target high of $22.79 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 82.67% higher than the price target low of $22.79 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $3.95, the stock is 60.70% and 128.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.6 million and changing -5.95% at the moment leaves the stock 109.71% off its SMA200. MOGU registered 43.84% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 68.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.0642 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.7026.

The stock witnessed a 169.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 346.81%, and is 99.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 62.08% over the week and 22.47% over the month.

MOGU Inc. (MOGU) has around 927 employees, a market worth around $445.79M and $119.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 45.65. Distance from 52-week low is 348.65% and -42.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-104.60%).

MOGU Inc. (MOGU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MOGU Inc. (MOGU) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MOGU Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/24/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.43 with sales reaching $155M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.60% year-over-year.

MOGU Inc. (MOGU) Top Institutional Holders

14 institutions hold shares in MOGU Inc. (MOGU), with 7.43M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.83% while institutional investors hold 30.44% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 109.23M, and float is at 76.03M with Short Float at 0.02%. Institutions hold 28.36% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. with over 10.45 million shares valued at $11.96 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.01% of the MOGU Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is TB Alternative Assets Ltd. with 8.35 million shares valued at $9.56 million to account for 8.80% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are SC China Holding Ltd which holds 3.96 million shares representing 4.18% and valued at over $4.53 million, while IDG-Accel China Growth Fund III Associates, LP holds 2.23% of the shares totaling 2.11 million with a market value of $2.42 million.