Zix Corporation (ZIXI) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Zix Corporation (NASDAQ: ZIXI) is 2.21% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.84 and a high of $10.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The ZIXI stock was last observed hovering at around $6.93 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.63% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.73% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 30.0% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $6.30, the stock is -7.44% and -3.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.44 million and changing -9.09% at the moment leaves the stock -4.37% off its SMA200. ZIXI registered -33.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.88 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.42.

The stock witnessed a -3.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.96%, and is -0.29% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.84% over the week and 5.78% over the month.

Zix Corporation (ZIXI) has around 566 employees, a market worth around $394.52M and $196.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 10.90. Profit margin for the company is -9.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 121.83% and -40.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.10%).

Zix Corporation (ZIXI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zix Corporation (ZIXI) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Zix Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.14 with sales reaching $52.37M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -260.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 23.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 14.10% in year-over-year returns.

Zix Corporation (ZIXI) Top Institutional Holders

182 institutions hold shares in Zix Corporation (ZIXI), with 2.44M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.48% while institutional investors hold 75.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 53.50M, and float is at 52.33M with Short Float at 6.79%. Institutions hold 72.12% of the Float.

Zix Corporation (ZIXI) Insider Activity

A total of 49 insider transactions have happened at Zix Corporation (ZIXI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 36 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SPURR RICHARD, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SPURR RICHARD sold 10,427 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 12 at a price of $6.41 per share for a total of $66837.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Zix Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 21 that SPURR RICHARD (Director) sold a total of 4,572 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 21 and was made at $6.18 per share for $28255.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10427.0 shares of the ZIXI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 20, SPURR RICHARD (Director) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $5.99 for $29950.0. The insider now directly holds 14,999 shares of Zix Corporation (ZIXI).

Zix Corporation (ZIXI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) that is trading -16.21% down over the past 12 months. Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is 54.39% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.85% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.24 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.21.