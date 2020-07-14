A Great Stock That Is Lost For Many Investors: Valvoline Inc. (VVV)

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) is -7.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.06 and a high of $23.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The VVV stock was last observed hovering at around $19.91 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.11%.

At last check, trading at $20.02, the stock is 2.88% and 8.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.22 million and changing 0.55% at the moment leaves the stock 2.85% off its SMA200. VVV registered -0.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.23.

The stock witnessed a 9.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 42.42%, and is 2.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.34% over the week and 4.01% over the month.

Valvoline Inc. (VVV) has around 7900 employees, a market worth around $3.62B and $2.43B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.77 and Fwd P/E is 13.52. Profit margin for the company is 9.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 120.97% and -16.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (31.10%).

Valvoline Inc. (VVV) Analyst Forecasts

#####

Valvoline Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.23 with sales reaching $503.66M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.30% year-over-year.

Valvoline Inc. (VVV) Top Institutional Holders

421 institutions hold shares in Valvoline Inc. (VVV), with 336.75k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.18% while institutional investors hold 92.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 188.00M, and float is at 184.21M with Short Float at 2.37%. Institutions hold 92.70% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 18.22 million shares valued at $238.56 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.85% of the VVV Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 17.03 million shares valued at $222.95 million to account for 9.21% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital Research Global Investors which holds 11.26 million shares representing 6.08% and valued at over $147.37 million, while FMR, LLC holds 4.78% of the shares totaling 8.84 million with a market value of $115.69 million.

Valvoline Inc. (VVV) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Valvoline Inc. (VVV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Muashsher Jamal K, the company’s SVP, International. SEC filings show that Muashsher Jamal K sold 1,159 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 at a price of $20.47 per share for a total of $23725.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3727.0 shares.

Valvoline Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 06 that Lockwood Frances E. (SVP, Chief Technology Officer) sold a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 06 and was made at $23.00 per share for $57500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 34679.0 shares of the VVV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 20, Puckett Anthony R. (SVP, President, Quick Lubes) disposed off 656 shares at an average price of $23.19 for $15213.0. The insider now directly holds 2,083 shares of Valvoline Inc. (VVV).

Valvoline Inc. (VVV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ingevity Corporation (NGVT) that is -47.74% lower over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 40.37% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.94 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.28.