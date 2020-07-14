A peek at Fulgent Genetics Inc. (FLGT): Who has invested in It?

Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) is 52.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.95 and a high of $21.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The FLGT stock was last observed hovering at around $19.73 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.26% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 4.81% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -81.73% lower than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $19.99, the stock is 16.17% and 20.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 1.32% at the moment leaves the stock 44.51% off its SMA200. FLGT registered 211.20% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 42.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.80.

The stock witnessed a 29.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 61.32%, and is 7.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.03% over the week and 6.75% over the month.

Fulgent Genetics Inc. (FLGT) has around 139 employees, a market worth around $442.74M and $34.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 73.07. Profit margin for the company is -1.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 235.97% and -7.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.60%).

Fulgent Genetics Inc. (FLGT) Analyst Forecasts

Fulgent Genetics Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.04 with sales reaching $7.77M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 93.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 15.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 21.00% in year-over-year returns.

Fulgent Genetics Inc. (FLGT) Top Institutional Holders

91 institutions hold shares in Fulgent Genetics Inc. (FLGT), with 12.62M shares held by insiders accounting for 58.15% while institutional investors hold 140.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 21.57M, and float is at 11.09M with Short Float at 8.39%. Institutions hold 58.88% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Driehaus Capital Management, LLC with over 0.67 million shares valued at $7.19 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.08% of the FLGT Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC with 0.57 million shares valued at $6.13 million to account for 2.62% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.49 million shares representing 2.26% and valued at over $5.27 million, while Old West Investment Management, LLC holds 1.57% of the shares totaling 0.34 million with a market value of $3.67 million.

Fulgent Genetics Inc. (FLGT) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Fulgent Genetics Inc. (FLGT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KIM PAUL, the company’s CFO and Treasurer. SEC filings show that KIM PAUL sold 425 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 02 at a price of $18.06 per share for a total of $7674.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.43 million shares.

Fulgent Genetics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 22 that BOLGER JOHN C (Director) sold a total of 8,677 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 22 and was made at $15.36 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3296.0 shares of the FLGT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 12, KIM PAUL (CFO and Treasurer) disposed off 1,421 shares at an average price of $16.31 for $23176.0. The insider now directly holds 434,238 shares of Fulgent Genetics Inc. (FLGT).

Fulgent Genetics Inc. (FLGT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) that is trading 58.16% up over the past 12 months. Natera Inc. (NTRA) is 78.98% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 17.98% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.76 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.96.