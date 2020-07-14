ADAP Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) Now

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ADAP) is 645.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.71 and a high of $13.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The ADAP stock was last observed hovering at around $8.94 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.35% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 2.44% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $8.78, the stock is -9.40% and 8.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -1.79% at the moment leaves the stock 134.13% off its SMA200. ADAP registered 159.13% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 572.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.01.

The stock witnessed a -6.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 168.47%, and is -5.60% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.43% over the week and 8.00% over the month.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) has around 400 employees, a market worth around $1.36B and $1.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 1138.36% and -34.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-113.30%).

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.23 with sales reaching $930k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -33.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 220.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 492.40% in year-over-year returns.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) Top Institutional Holders

53 institutions hold shares in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP), with 265.4k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.20% while institutional investors hold 50.84% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 123.29M, and float is at 31.76M with Short Float at 11.70%. Institutions hold 50.74% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Matrix Capital Management with over 34.43 million shares valued at $93.65 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.41% of the ADAP Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is NEA Management Company, LLC with 17.08 million shares valued at $46.46 million to account for 2.19% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are RA Capital Management, L.P. which holds 12.54 million shares representing 1.61% and valued at over $34.11 million, while Capital World Investors holds 1.03% of the shares totaling 8.0 million with a market value of $21.77 million.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Wood Gavin, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Wood Gavin bought 33,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 29 at a price of $1.62 per share for a total of $53460.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 33000.0 shares.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 09 that Alleva Lawrence M (Director) bought a total of 12,900 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 09 and was made at $1.89 per share for $24381.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12900.0 shares of the ADAP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 29, Noble James (Director) disposed off 500,000 shares at an average price of $9.33 for $4.67 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP).

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) that is trading -12.46% down over the past 12 months. Enzo Biochem Inc. (ENZ) is -32.82% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 85.82% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.56 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.46.