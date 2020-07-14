AGCO Corporation (AGCO) – The -0.47% Downside Potential Remains

AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO) is -25.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.33 and a high of $81.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The AGCO stock was last observed hovering at around $57.50 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 1.78% off its average median price target of $59.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.96% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -34.73% lower than the price target low of $44.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $59.28, the stock is 8.41% and 9.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.18 million and changing 3.10% at the moment leaves the stock -7.41% off its SMA200. AGCO registered -25.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $56.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $58.07.

The stock witnessed a 5.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.92%, and is 1.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.51% over the week and 3.75% over the month.

AGCO Corporation (AGCO) has around 21000 employees, a market worth around $4.23B and $8.97B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 43.59 and Fwd P/E is 14.95. Profit margin for the company is 1.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 67.79% and -27.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.50%).

AGCO Corporation (AGCO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AGCO Corporation (AGCO) is a “Hold”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AGCO Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.02 with sales reaching $1.78B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -61.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -11.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -26.30% in year-over-year returns.

AGCO Corporation (AGCO) Top Institutional Holders

498 institutions hold shares in AGCO Corporation (AGCO), with 13.22M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.66% while institutional investors hold 104.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 75.30M, and float is at 61.61M with Short Float at 2.10%. Institutions hold 85.68% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 6.43 million shares valued at $303.81 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.59% of the AGCO Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.83 million shares valued at $275.36 million to account for 7.78% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Victory Capital Management Inc. which holds 3.87 million shares representing 5.16% and valued at over $182.67 million, while Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc holds 4.67% of the shares totaling 3.49 million with a market value of $165.07 million.

AGCO Corporation (AGCO) Insider Activity

A total of 92 insider transactions have happened at AGCO Corporation (AGCO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 69 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LONG LARA THRUSH, the company’s VP, Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that LONG LARA THRUSH sold 2,200 shares of the company’s common stock on May 26 at a price of $56.55 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3494.0 shares.

AGCO Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 05 that BECK ANDREW H (Sr. VP and CFO) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 05 and was made at $79.62 per share for $0.8 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the AGCO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 04, Smith Lucinda B (SVP, Global Business Services) disposed off 661 shares at an average price of $79.50 for $52550.0. The insider now directly holds 32,169 shares of AGCO Corporation (AGCO).

AGCO Corporation (AGCO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alamo Group Inc. (ALG) that is trading 2.40% up over the past 12 months. The Toro Company (TTC) is -3.81% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 14.63% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.4 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.15.