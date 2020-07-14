Analysts suggest Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) could spike -0.67% in a year

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE: ORC) is -25.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.53 and a high of $6.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The ORC stock was last observed hovering at around $4.35 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.18% off its average median price target of $4.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -0.67% off the consensus price target high of $4.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -0.67% lower than the price target low of $4.50 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $4.53, the stock is -1.09% and 4.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.22 million and changing 4.02% at the moment leaves the stock -10.12% off its SMA200. ORC registered -32.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.5250 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.7082.

The stock witnessed a 1.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.17%, and is -4.40% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.90% over the week and 4.76% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 5.09. Distance from 52-week low is 195.75% and -34.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.60%).

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/23/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.2 with sales reaching $15.71M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 150.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 12.00% in year-over-year returns.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) Top Institutional Holders

112 institutions hold shares in Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC), with 262.3k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.40% while institutional investors hold 36.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 66.22M, and float is at 65.97M with Short Float at 5.00%. Institutions hold 36.59% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.87 million shares valued at $17.32 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.86% of the ORC Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.08 million shares valued at $9.07 million to account for 4.64% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 2.71 million shares representing 4.10% and valued at over $8.01 million, while Invesco Ltd. holds 3.97% of the shares totaling 2.63 million with a market value of $7.75 million.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Haas G Hunter IV, the company’s CFO, CIO and Secretary. SEC filings show that Haas G Hunter IV bought 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $3.80 per share for a total of $95027.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 94568.0 shares.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 13 that Cauley Robert E (CEO) bought a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 13 and was made at $3.85 per share for $96178.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the ORC stock.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) that is trading -63.44% down over the past 12 months. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (WMC) is -78.85% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 20.67% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.3 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.68.