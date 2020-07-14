BankUnited Inc. (BKU) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

BankUnited Inc. (NYSE: BKU) is -51.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.47 and a high of $37.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The BKU stock was last observed hovering at around $17.84 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.29% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.5% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -9.69% lower than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $17.55, the stock is -9.46% and -5.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.19 million and changing -1.65% at the moment leaves the stock -36.29% off its SMA200. BKU registered -45.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -49.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.79 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.16.

The stock witnessed a -7.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.51%, and is -5.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.79% over the week and 6.49% over the month.

BankUnited Inc. (BKU) has around 1493 employees, a market worth around $1.53B and $1.25B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.27 and Fwd P/E is 7.87. Profit margin for the company is 16.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.25% and -53.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.10%).

BankUnited Inc. (BKU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BankUnited Inc. (BKU) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BankUnited Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.22 with sales reaching $215.68M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -4.70% in year-over-year returns.

BankUnited Inc. (BKU) Top Institutional Holders

318 institutions hold shares in BankUnited Inc. (BKU), with 768.68k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.83% while institutional investors hold 98.79% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 92.84M, and float is at 91.66M with Short Float at 2.31%. Institutions hold 97.97% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 9.11 million shares valued at $170.32 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.86% of the BKU Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 8.48 million shares valued at $158.54 million to account for 9.18% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 5.05 million shares representing 5.46% and valued at over $94.41 million, while AllianceBernstein, L.P. holds 4.87% of the shares totaling 4.5 million with a market value of $84.13 million.

BankUnited Inc. (BKU) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at BankUnited Inc. (BKU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PAULS DOUGLAS J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that PAULS DOUGLAS J sold 45,700 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 04 at a price of $33.66 per share for a total of $1.54 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34448.0 shares.

BankUnited Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 03 that PAULS DOUGLAS J (Director) sold a total of 4,300 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 03 and was made at $33.50 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 34448.0 shares of the BKU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 13, Singh Rajinder P (President and CEO) disposed off 49,292 shares at an average price of $36.34 for $1.79 million. The insider now directly holds 289,991 shares of BankUnited Inc. (BKU).

BankUnited Inc. (BKU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) that is trading -32.40% down over the past 12 months. Capital City Bank Group Inc. (CCBG) is -24.09% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 35.9% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.0 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.92.