Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) 2020 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 3.43% Upside

Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX) is 14.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.07 and a high of $107.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The CDLX stock was last observed hovering at around $72.13 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.3% off its average median price target of $52.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 3.43% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -178.58% lower than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $72.43, the stock is -0.31% and 8.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 0.42% at the moment leaves the stock 22.41% off its SMA200. CDLX registered 157.24% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $72.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $64.66.

The stock witnessed a 3.78% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 71.45%, and is 1.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.34% over the week and 7.58% over the month.

Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) has around 446 employees, a market worth around $1.93B and $220.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -11.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 177.83% and -32.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.10%).

Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cardlytics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/18/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.47 with sales reaching $30.84M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 74.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -10.70% year-over-year.

Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) Top Institutional Holders

213 institutions hold shares in Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX), with 2.45M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.08% while institutional investors hold 93.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 26.73M, and float is at 24.70M with Short Float at 15.74%. Institutions hold 84.58% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is CAS Investment Partners, LLC with over 3.95 million shares valued at $138.14 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.65% of the CDLX Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 1.49 million shares valued at $52.09 million to account for 5.52% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 1.26 million shares representing 4.69% and valued at over $44.19 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 4.43% of the shares totaling 1.19 million with a market value of $41.76 million.

Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) Insider Activity

A total of 251 insider transactions have happened at Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 196 and purchases happening 55 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Grimes Scott D., the company’s Executive Chairman. SEC filings show that Grimes Scott D. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 02 at a price of $68.31 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Cardlytics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 22 that Laube Lynne Marie (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 22 and was made at $76.25 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15565.0 shares of the CDLX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 16, Grimes Scott D. (Executive Chairman) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $73.65 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 125,112 shares of Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX).

