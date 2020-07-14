Check out this: Graco Inc. (GGG) is on the verge of a huge rally

Graco Inc. (NYSE: GGG) is -6.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.43 and a high of $56.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The GGG stock was last observed hovering at around $48.65 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 1.77%.

At last check, trading at $50.42, the stock is 5.10% and 5.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.22 million and changing 3.64% at the moment leaves the stock 3.67% off its SMA200. GGG registered -4.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $48.83 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $49.20.

The stock witnessed a -1.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.78%, and is 0.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.88% over the week and 2.51% over the month.

Graco Inc. (GGG) has around 3700 employees, a market worth around $8.02B and $1.61B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.36 and Fwd P/E is 28.84. Profit margin for the company is 20.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.20% and -11.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (30.30%).

Graco Inc. (GGG) Analyst Forecasts

#####

Graco Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.25 with sales reaching $320.81M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -13.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -27.90% in year-over-year returns.

Graco Inc. (GGG) Top Institutional Holders

559 institutions hold shares in Graco Inc. (GGG), with 1.96M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.18% while institutional investors hold 89.70% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 167.98M, and float is at 164.68M with Short Float at 1.71%. Institutions hold 88.64% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 17.09 million shares valued at $832.73 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.26% of the GGG Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 14.74 million shares valued at $718.05 million to account for 8.84% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Fiera Capital Corporation which holds 11.49 million shares representing 6.90% and valued at over $559.96 million, while Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC holds 4.31% of the shares totaling 7.17 million with a market value of $349.54 million.

Graco Inc. (GGG) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at Graco Inc. (GGG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MORFITT MARTHA A M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MORFITT MARTHA A M sold 45,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 26 at a price of $47.00 per share for a total of $2.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.24 million shares.

Graco Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 19 that Wordell Angela F (Executive VP, Operations) sold a total of 2,120 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 19 and was made at $56.95 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10983.0 shares of the GGG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 18, CARROLL WILLIAM J (Director) disposed off 18,000 shares at an average price of $56.11 for $1.01 million. The insider now directly holds 49,984 shares of Graco Inc. (GGG).

Graco Inc. (GGG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include IDEX Corporation (IEX) that is trading -6.67% down over the past 12 months. ITT Inc. (ITT) is -11.34% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.91% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.7 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.37.