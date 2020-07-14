Dissecting Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) top performing stock: Get the Stats

Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) is -27.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.62 and a high of $37.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The TDC stock was last observed hovering at around $19.32 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.1%.

At last check, trading at $19.42, the stock is -4.42% and -8.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.22 million and changing 0.52% at the moment leaves the stock -19.60% off its SMA200. TDC registered -47.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.34.

The stock witnessed a -9.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.97%, and is -6.40% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.82% over the week and 3.35% over the month.

Teradata Corporation (TDC) has around 8535 employees, a market worth around $2.10B and $1.87B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.64 and Fwd P/E is 14.19. Distance from 52-week low is 10.22% and -48.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.30%).

Teradata Corporation (TDC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Teradata Corporation (TDC) is a “Hold”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Teradata Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.22 with sales reaching $436.89M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -188.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -8.60% in year-over-year returns.

Teradata Corporation (TDC) Top Institutional Holders

439 institutions hold shares in Teradata Corporation (TDC), with 1.52M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.40% while institutional investors hold 100.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 110.30M, and float is at 106.50M with Short Float at 15.46%. Institutions hold 98.86% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is First Eagle Investment Management, LLC with over 15.19 million shares valued at $311.18 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.00% of the TDC Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 13.27 million shares valued at $271.98 million to account for 12.23% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 11.62 million shares representing 10.71% and valued at over $238.11 million, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 9.10% of the shares totaling 9.87 million with a market value of $202.33 million.

Teradata Corporation (TDC) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Teradata Corporation (TDC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CHOU TIMOTHY C K, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that CHOU TIMOTHY C K sold 2,814 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $20.60 per share for a total of $57968.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32656.0 shares.

Teradata Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that Culhane Mark (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 1,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $18.92 per share for $22704.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.23 million shares of the TDC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 11, Culhane Mark (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 8,950 shares at an average price of $19.78 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 23,800 shares of Teradata Corporation (TDC).

Teradata Corporation (TDC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Adobe Inc. (ADBE) that is trading 43.00% up over the past 12 months. MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) is -5.88% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.66% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 16.63 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 9.22.