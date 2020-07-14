Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) makes 4.02% gain – What does that mean for its investors?

Evolent Health Inc. (NYSE: EVH) is -14.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.50 and a high of $12.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The EVH stock was last observed hovering at around $7.76 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.31% off its average median price target of $9.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.53% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -15.29% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $8.07, the stock is 16.23% and 14.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 3.99% at the moment leaves the stock 2.21% off its SMA200. EVH registered 5.43% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.82.

The stock witnessed a 38.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.12%, and is 4.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.13% over the week and 6.96% over the month.

Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) has around 3400 employees, a market worth around $688.23M and $895.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -37.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 130.57% and -32.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-23.40%).

Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Evolent Health Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.1 with sales reaching $241.57M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -435.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 14.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 25.70% in year-over-year returns.

Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) Top Institutional Holders

241 institutions hold shares in Evolent Health Inc. (EVH), with 1.1M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.28% while institutional investors hold 101.94% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 84.79M, and float is at 77.73M with Short Float at 14.01%. Institutions hold 100.63% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 7.09 million shares valued at $38.5 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.30% of the EVH Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company with 6.49 million shares valued at $35.22 million to account for 7.59% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 5.69 million shares representing 6.65% and valued at over $30.88 million, while Bellevue Group AG holds 5.36% of the shares totaling 4.58 million with a market value of $24.87 million.

Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Blackley Seth, the company’s President. SEC filings show that Blackley Seth bought 14,749 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 04 at a price of $6.73 per share for a total of $99261.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

Evolent Health Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 03 that WILLIAMS FRANK J (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 03 and was made at $6.51 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.62 million shares of the EVH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 15, SAMET KENNETH A (Director) acquired 7,200 shares at an average price of $7.04 for $50688.0. The insider now directly holds 39,235 shares of Evolent Health Inc. (EVH).

Evolent Health Inc. (EVH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include National HealthCare Corporation (NHC) that is trading -25.54% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 19.29% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 10.04 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.08.