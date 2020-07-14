Here are the top Institutional holders of ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) shares

ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ: CFRX) is 2.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.69 and a high of $13.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The CFRX stock was last observed hovering at around $6.34 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.35% off its average median price target of $13.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.07% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 50.08% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $5.99, the stock is -10.92% and -2.15% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -5.52% at the moment leaves the stock -1.16% off its SMA200. CFRX registered 33.19% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.27.

The stock witnessed a 21.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.79%, and is -8.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.98% over the week and 10.00% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 122.43% and -55.29% from its 52-week high.

ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ContraFect Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.4.The EPS is expected to grow by 68.80% this year.

ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) Top Institutional Holders

32 institutions hold shares in ContraFect Corporation (CFRX), with 2.44M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.90% while institutional investors hold 44.89% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 15.33M, and float is at 11.44M with Short Float at 13.88%. Institutions hold 37.75% of the Float.

#####

ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Messinger Michael, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Messinger Michael bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 13 at a price of $0.37 per share for a total of $1850.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 19091.0 shares.

ContraFect Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 13 that Sucoff Cary (Director) bought a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 13 and was made at $0.39 per share for $19500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 62000.0 shares of the CFRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 13, Low David N. (Director) acquired 300,000 shares at an average price of $0.43 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 370,550 shares of ContraFect Corporation (CFRX).

ContraFect Corporation (CFRX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO) that is trading 103.23% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 51.95% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.76 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.81.