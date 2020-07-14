Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Curis Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS)

Curis Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) is -31.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.62 and a high of $3.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The CRIS stock was last observed hovering at around $1.17 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 77.0% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 77.0% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $1.15, the stock is -6.35% and 10.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -1.71% at the moment leaves the stock -15.82% off its SMA200. CRIS registered -48.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.1300 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.1390.

The stock witnessed a -12.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 74.63%, and is -3.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.77% over the week and 7.70% over the month.

Curis Inc. (CRIS) has around 28 employees, a market worth around $60.11M and $10.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 85.48% and -67.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (82.20%).

Curis Inc. (CRIS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Curis Inc. (CRIS) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Curis Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.50% this year.

Curis Inc. (CRIS) Top Institutional Holders

55 institutions hold shares in Curis Inc. (CRIS), with 5.68M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.51% while institutional investors hold 29.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 34.45M, and float is at 27.20M with Short Float at 2.55%. Institutions hold 24.92% of the Float.

Curis Inc. (CRIS) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Curis Inc. (CRIS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dentzer James E, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Dentzer James E sold 3,094 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 24 at a price of $1.64 per share for a total of $5076.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42158.0 shares.

Curis Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 23 that Dentzer James E (President & CEO) sold a total of 3,658 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 23 and was made at $1.69 per share for $6182.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 45252.0 shares of the CRIS stock.

