Investors Bancorp Inc. (ISBC) Is Down -31.56% in 2020 With Lots of Room to Run

Investors Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: ISBC) is -31.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.31 and a high of $12.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The ISBC stock was last observed hovering at around $8.15 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.96% off the consensus price target high of $11.50 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 18.3% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $8.17, the stock is -0.50% and -3.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.19 million and changing 0.18% at the moment leaves the stock -20.78% off its SMA200. ISBC registered -27.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.54.

The stock witnessed a -1.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.43%, and is -0.43% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.91% over the week and 4.77% over the month.

Investors Bancorp Inc. (ISBC) has around 1735 employees, a market worth around $1.98B and $1.04B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.11 and Fwd P/E is 9.56. Profit margin for the company is 18.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.48% and -35.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.70%).

Investors Bancorp Inc. (ISBC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Investors Bancorp Inc. (ISBC) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Investors Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.17 with sales reaching $178.19M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.10% in year-over-year returns.

Investors Bancorp Inc. (ISBC) Top Institutional Holders

334 institutions hold shares in Investors Bancorp Inc. (ISBC), with 20.6M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.62% while institutional investors hold 79.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 233.26M, and float is at 228.78M with Short Float at 3.08%. Institutions hold 72.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. with over 21.8 million shares valued at $174.2 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.72% of the ISBC Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 21.16 million shares valued at $169.08 million to account for 8.46% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 18.09 million shares representing 7.23% and valued at over $144.53 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 5.05% of the shares totaling 12.63 million with a market value of $100.95 million.

Investors Bancorp Inc. (ISBC) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Investors Bancorp Inc. (ISBC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 0 times.

Investors Bancorp Inc. (ISBC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Malvern Bancorp Inc. (MLVF) that is trading -42.49% down over the past 12 months. New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) is -5.70% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 22.38% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.48 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.03.